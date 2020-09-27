VANCOUVER -- Coquitlam Mounties are asking the public for help locating a man who is considered unlawfully at large after failing to return to the Nicola Lodge long-term care facility in the city.

Coquitlam RCMP say Genghis Abadon was reported overdue from the facility on Sept. 22 at 12:30 p.m.

Police describe the missing man as white with brown eyes and a dark beard. He is bald, but was last seen wearing a top hat, a pinstripe jumpsuit and black shoes, while carrying a blue backpack, according to a news release from Coquitlam RCMP.

Mounties say Abadon is 43 years old, stands 6'3" tall and weighs 188 pounds. He has a tattoo of a yin yang on his forehead and a tattoo of a teardrop under his right eye, among several other tattoos, police say.

Abandon may frequent the Downtown Eastside and "may behave in a way that presents a risk to himself or the public," according to police. They ask anyone who sees him not to approach him, but to call 911 immediately.

Police ask anyone with information on Abadon's whereabouts to contact them at 604-945-1550 and quote file number 2020-25740.