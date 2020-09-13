VANCOUVER -- A 51-year-old man who was wanted by Coquitlam RCMP after allegedly failing to return to a psychiatric hospital in the suburbs of Vancouver on Saturday evening has been found, police say.

According to an RCMP statement, the man was supposed to check back in at the Forensic Psychiatric Hospital, at 70 Colony Farm Road in Coquitlam around 7 p.m. on Sep. 12 after an outing with a day pass.

As a result, the man was wanted on a Mental Health Act warrant for allegedly being “unlawfully at large," according to police. He has since been located, police say, and CTV News has removed his name and image from this story out of respect for his privacy.