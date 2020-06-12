VANCOUVER -- Abbotsford police say a high-risk offender who was considered unlawfully at large Thursday was arrested.

Police issued a warning Thursday afternoon, saying Kevin Pahtayken was wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for breaching his long-term supervision order.

The 53-year-old was considered a high risk to reoffend violently. He had previously been convicted of numerous offences including thefts, break-and-enters, assaults and forcible confinement.

But on Friday morning, Abbotsford police posted on Twitter that Pahtayken had been arrested in the city the night before, without incident, after a patrol officer spotted him.

He had been out on a long-term supervision order, which is an option available to Canadian courts to extend the time an offender is supervised by Corrections Canada after their initial sentence.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Kendra Mangione