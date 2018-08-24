

CTV Vancouver





A missing man was located three days later on a BC Ferries vessel bound for Vancouver Island.

The 65-year-old got separated from his family Tuesday while visiting Vancouver, and police were concerned he was unfamiliar with the city.

He also requires daily medication for onset dementia, so his family was concerned for his well-being.

They believed he might be travelling to Vancouver Island, and advised BC Ferries to watch for him.

He was found by a member of the public on a vessel at around 6 p.m. Police said steps are being taken to reunite him with his family.