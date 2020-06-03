CHILLIWACK, B.C. -- One person has been taken into custody by Upper Fraser Valley RCMP during a police incident in Chilliwack Wednesday morning.

Neighbours tell CTV News that a bang was heard around 5 a.m. Police have blocked off Fairview Drive at Hope River Road and are asking people to avoid the area.

The Emergency Response Team is on scene, and a pair of flip flops are also scattered in the middle of the road.

The man who was taken into custody was given a face mask to wear.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.