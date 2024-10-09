VANCOUVER
Vancouver

    • Man suffers serious injuries in assault in Nanaimo, B.C.

    An RCMP vehicle in downtown Nanaimo. (CTV News) An RCMP vehicle in downtown Nanaimo. (CTV News)
    A suspect remains at large after an assault sent a man to hospital with serious injuries in Nanaimo, B.C.

    Mounties are investigating the assault, which was reported around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of Nicol Street, south of the city's downtown.

    Paramedics and firefighters treated the victim at the scene and transported him to hospital for further care.

    The Nanaimo RCMP say the victim was sitting on a sidewalk curb when he was approached by an unknown man wearing dark clothing.

    An altercation ensued and the suspect fled the scene on foot, running towards downtown Nanaimo, according to police.

    Patrol officers searched the area but could not locate the man.

    In a news release Wednesday, the Nanaimo RCMP asked anyone who witnessed the incident or has video of the 100 block of Nicol Street taken between 10:15 a.m. and 10:40 a.m. Tuesday to contact investigators at 250-754-2345.

      

