Police are investigating a stabbing in Vancouver's Downtown Eastside that left a man in hospital Wednesday afternoon.

Officers responded to reports of an altercation near Hastings and Gore streets at around 3:20 p.m., and arrived to find a man suffering what appeared to be multiple stab wounds.

The victim had made his way into a building on Hastings Street after the incident.

He was taken to hospital with injuries that authorities described as non-life-threatening.

No suspects have been arrested.