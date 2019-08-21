Man stabbed in Vancouver's Downtown Eastside
The intersection of Hastings and Gore streets is seen in this undated Google Maps image.
CTV News Vancouver
Published Wednesday, August 21, 2019 4:52PM PDT
Police are investigating a stabbing in Vancouver's Downtown Eastside that left a man in hospital Wednesday afternoon.
Officers responded to reports of an altercation near Hastings and Gore streets at around 3:20 p.m., and arrived to find a man suffering what appeared to be multiple stab wounds.
The victim had made his way into a building on Hastings Street after the incident.
He was taken to hospital with injuries that authorities described as non-life-threatening.
No suspects have been arrested.