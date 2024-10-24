F-bomb dropped, mics cut in tense Vancouver council exchange

Mics were cut and a recess was called after a Vancouver city councillor swore at her colleagues during a meeting Wednesday.

ABC Coun. Sarah Kirby-Yung, evidently frustrated with how the meeting was being chaired by her colleague Coun. Mike Klassen, dropped the f-bomb while giving her opinion on what proper procedure ought to be followed and expressing her desire to weigh in on a motion before she left for the day.

"If we could not dispense with procedure, and councillors could follow that out of respect for their colleagues, so colleagues have a chance to weigh in, to decide or to advise if they're able to stay. I would appreciate that," she said.

"This is not the wild west of f***ng procedure."

Coun. Rebecca Bligh responded by saying "oh my gosh" and calling a point of order, saying her colleague's outburst was "highly inappropriate" before being interrupted by Kirby-Yung. The pair raised their voices in a heated exchange before their mics were cut.

Kirby-Yung later apologized, saying her behaviour fell short of the standards of decorum expected in the chamber.

"While I was frustrated, that was not appropriate," she said. "I deeply regret that."

Kirby-Ying has not responded to a request for comment from CTV News. In a text message, Bligh said, “it’s a difficult situation and I’m not talking to media today.”

‘Toxic workplace’

Green Coun. Pete Fry was sitting next to Bligh when the outburst occurred. The two-term councillor said he’s never seen anything like this during his time on council.

“It went from zero to 60 very quickly and I honestly couldn't say what inspired it,” he said.

Fry said he’s choosing to spend less time physically working at City Hall, opting to work remotely instead due to the work environment.

“It's an increasingly toxic workplace at City Hall lately,” he said. “There's a lot of partisan bickering.”

When asked if he’s seeing cracks in the mayor’s majority-ABC council, Fry said some of his relationships with his colleagues deteriorated Wednesday night.

Fry was referring to a report introduced by Sim, that strips opposition councillors of their roles serving in acting, deputy and duty mayoral roles.

“I feel we've definitely entered a very different tenor,” he said.

“The mayor was quite cavalier and nonchalant about basically dismissing his political adversaries from any kind of role, beyond our functional role as a councilor.”

Fry added he doesn’t believe the mayor is exhibiting good leadership and that the public ultimately suffer.

“Leadership is about collaboration and respect and showing up and rolling up your sleeves and getting the job done,” he said. “We haven't really seen that from this mayor. It's disappointing.”

Sowing doubt

UBC political scientist Stewart Prest said it was surprising to see the rift emerge between council members from the same party.

“This breakdown in collaboration on council is happening within the ABC party,” he said.

Prest added the party is under pressure due to high-profile decisions that have received scrutiny, such as the decision to allow natural gas in new home builds, doing away with the park board, and attempts to stall the work of the city’s Integrity Commissioner.

“I think it does sow a little bit of doubt in the minds of voters as to what is going on at city council and why it is that the ABC, councillors can't seem to get on the same page on even a minor, procedural issue.” he said

“I think they may be left wondering whether there is more to this story that we are not understanding. Whether the cracks within the ABC facade are not simply about procedure, but are instead speaking to a more deep-seated frustration with the direction of the city.”

Prest believes the party should address what transpired Wednesday evening in order to bridge that gap with voters.

“It does give a sense of a council that is adrift and not really being answerable to itself, let alone voters,” he said. “That is a recipe for long term problems.”

He added Sim’s party has so far been underwhelming in policies it’s championed.

“There's a sense that beyond good vibes, it's not exactly clear what the larger plan for the city is. And vibes is not a plan.”

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Regan Hasegawa