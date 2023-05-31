Man killed in West End stabbing identified

Police have identified the man who was fatally stabbed in Vancouver’s West End last weekend as 43-year-old Jonathan James Bulloch.

He was stabbed on Saturday just before 10 p.m. on Bute and Davie streets, outside the BC Liquor store.

Bulloch was taken to hospital where he later died.

No arrests have been made, and the incident is still under investigation.

VPD ask anyone with information to call homicide investigators at 604-717-2500.