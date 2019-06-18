

Jordan Jiang, CTV News Vancouver





Police are investigating a stabbing in Vancouver's Downtown Eastside that left a man seriously injured Monday afternoon.

The victim was attacked in the area of the Balmoral Hotel on Hastings Street, where medical equipment and blood could be seen on the ground overnight.

The man, who is in his 30s, was taken to Vancouver General Hospital overnight with serious injuries. Police said he remains in stable condition.

The motive for the attack is unclear, but Sgt. Jason Robillard told CTV News it appears to be an isolated incident.

Police cordoned off a portion of the sidewalk outside the Balmoral, as well as the rear lane of Hastings between Columbia and Main streets.

Forensic officers were seen gathering evidence and photographing the scene overnight.