Man in critical condition after shooting in Chilliwack: RCMP

News -

A 35-year-old man is in hospital in critical condition after he was shot in Chilliwack Sunday evening, Mounties say.

Chilliwack RCMP say the incident unfolded just before 6 p.m., when officers received a report of a disturbance at a property in the 46100 block of Chilliwack Lake Road.

Police say they found a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound to the leg. He was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries, where he remains in critical, but stable, condition.

The suspect fled to a nearby forest area, according to police, and Chilliwack Lake Road was closed down for around three hours during the search for him.

Police say they found and arrested 48-year-old Eric Myren at approximately 8:30 p.m. Mounties added that officers seized multiple firearms during a subsequent search of a property, but did not specify if it was the same property where the shooting occurred.

In a Tuesday news release, Chilliwack RCMP spokesperson Sgt. Krista Vrolyk said the incident was isolated and there is no ongoing threat to the public.

“Police would like to thank the public, particularly the neighbours, for their patience while we worked to bring this high-risk situation to a safe conclusion,” she said.

Vrolyk added there is no indication the shooting is linked to the ongoing gang conflict in B.C.

Myren remains in custody pending his next court appearance on Wednesday, and faces charges of aggravated assault and discharge of a firearm with intent, according to Chilliwack RCMP.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Chilliwack RCMP’s Serious Crime Unit at 604-792-4611 or make an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers.