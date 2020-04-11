VANCOUVER -- A man was found shot in Vancouver's Chinatown neighbourhood Friday night and is now in hospital with serious injuries, according to police.

Police responded to multiple 911 calls just before 11 p.m. Friday night, reporting that a man had been shot at Union Street and Main Street, said Vancouver police spokesperson Tania Visintin.

The victim was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries. He is still in hospital, and police continue to investigate the shooting, Visintin said in an emailed statement.