Man found dead at Prince George rest stop last weekend was victim of homicide: RCMP

Mounties in Prince George say the discovery of human remains at the Bowron River rest stop east of the city last weekend is being investigated as a homicide.

In an update on the case Friday, Prince George RCMP said the deceased has been identified as Edward Michael Milne, who was reported missing to the detachment on March 29.

Milne's body was found at the rest area on Highway 16 on April 14, just a few days after Mounties issued a missing person advisory about him.

The BC RCMP's North District Major Crime Unit is investigating.

Police are asking anyone who travelled the highway past the rest area between March 27 and 29 to call them "with any information about vehicles parked in that area."

Investigators are also looking for dash cam video recorded between Prince George and the rest area on those dates. Information can be provided by calling RCMP at 250-561-3300.