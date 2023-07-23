Man flees from police in U.S., crashes after speeding across border: Washington state trooper

The driver involved in a fiery crash in Surrey Saturday night fled police in the U.S. and sped through the Peace Arch border crossing without stopping, according to authorities.

In a thread posted to social media, a Washington state trooper described what is alleged to have unfolded stateside.

It began with a 911 call just before 8 p.m., when someone reported seeing a vehicle, a Hyundai Tuscon that was believed to have been stolen from Seattle, driving erratically and being "near collisions" on I-5, the trooper wrote.

When officers attempted to pull the driver over, he fled going approximately 185 km/h.

"As the fleeing vehicle reach the Canadian Peace Arch, troopers terminated the pursuit and the Hyundai continued north through the Nexus Lane, without stopping," the post continued.

The Surrey RCMP confirmed that they were called about a suspected stolen vehicle that had crossed the border into Canada. Officers found the vehicle on Highway 99 "where it went off the road and caught fire," a statement from the detachment says.

The driver, who was the lone occupant, managed to get out of the vehicle, police added.

"He was taken into custody after having a brief altercation with police resulting in officers deploying a conducted energy weapon," the statement from Mounties continued.

During the alleged flight from police, the driver reportedly "clipped" another vehicle, causing minor damage and no injuries.

The driver, who U.S. authorities say is a 21-year-old man from California, received medical treatment and has been returned to the U.S. where he is in custody. Washington state Trooper Anthony Reese told CTV News the driver is facing charges related to fleeing from police and theft of a motor vehicle.