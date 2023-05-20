Man drowns trying to save dog from West Vancouver creek

A West Vancouver man has died after jumping into a fast-flowing creek to rescue his dog.

The man in his 40s and his wife were walking the dog in Cypress Falls Park Friday night, when the animal entered the creek and was swept away, according to police.

He entered the water in attempt to retrieve the dog, and was also swept away by the current.

The West Vancouver Fire Department and North Shore Rescue tried to find the man, but were unsuccessful.

His body was recovered from the creek just before 8 a.m. Saturday. The dog was also found deceased.

Out of respect for the privacy of the man’s family, West Vancouver Police are not releasing his name.

“This was not the outcome we had all hoped for and it is an enormous tragedy for the family of the victim and our community,” said Sgt. Mark McLean in a statement. “Our hearts go out to them.”

Police say victim services have been offered to the affected family and they are being supported.