Man charged with manslaughter in 2023 shooting death in Grand Forks, B.C.

A 44-year-old man is facing a manslaughter charge nearly a year after a 33-year-old man was shot dead in the West Kootenay region of British Columbia, according to police.

In a statement Friday, the RCMP announced that Sean Tiessen, of Grand Forks, B.C., had been charged following the incident last April.

Officers with the Grand Forks RCMP responded to a shooting at a rural home on Granby Road around 2 a.m. on April 16, 2023.

Police and paramedics found a victim in the home suffering a gunshot wound. Despite their life-saving efforts, the man succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Tiessen, who knew the victim, was arrested at the scene and later released from custody, according to police.

The RCMP's serious crimes unit took conduct of the investigation before Tiessen was arrested again on March 28 and formally charged.

"The RCMP thanks the community for their patience, while investigators thoroughly completed all aspects to bring this matter before the courts," Cpl. James Grandy said in the statement.

Tiessen was released from police custody pending his next court appearance.