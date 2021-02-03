VANCOUVER -- Days after a fatal stabbing at a single-room occupancy hotel in Vancouver, a 48-year-old man has been charged with murder.

Police were called to the Gastown Hotel early Sunday morning and found two people had been stabbed.

One of the victims, 40-year-old Vancouver resident Jeremy Greene, died at the scene, marking the city's first homicide of 2021.

The other victim was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Officers arrested a suspect the same morning. On Wednesday, authorities confirmed counts of second-degree murder and aggravated assault have been approved against Kenneth Gates.

Police said Gates remains in custody.