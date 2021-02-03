Advertisement
Man charged in deadly stabbing at SRO hotel in Vancouver
A 48-year-old man has been charged in connection to a fatal stabbing at a single-room occupancy hotel in Vancouver's Gastown neighbourhood Sunday morning.
VANCOUVER -- Days after a fatal stabbing at a single-room occupancy hotel in Vancouver, a 48-year-old man has been charged with murder.
Police were called to the Gastown Hotel early Sunday morning and found two people had been stabbed.
One of the victims, 40-year-old Vancouver resident Jeremy Greene, died at the scene, marking the city's first homicide of 2021.
The other victim was taken to hospital with serious injuries.
Officers arrested a suspect the same morning. On Wednesday, authorities confirmed counts of second-degree murder and aggravated assault have been approved against Kenneth Gates.
Police said Gates remains in custody.