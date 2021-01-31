VANCOUVER -- A 48-year-old man has been arrested in connection to a fatal stabbing at a single-room occupancy hotel in Vancouver's Gastown neighbourhood Sunday morning.

Vancouver police said in a news release that they were called to the Gastown Hotel around 5:30 a.m. and discovered two people who had been stabbed.

One of the victims, a 40-year-old from Vancouver, died at the scene. The second victim, a 28-year-old also from Vancouver, was taken to hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

The homicide is Vancouver's first of 2021, according to Vancouver police.

Police did not share the identity of the man they arrested or say what charges they would be recommending against him. The man remains in custody, police said.

Anyone who has information about the incident should call the VPD homicide unit at 604-717-2500, police said. Tips can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.