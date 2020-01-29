VANCOUVER -- Police in Surrey say a man has been charged in connection to a string of robberies in their city earlier this year.

Cory Ulmer Brown was arrested on Jan. 22 and is now facing eight charges of robbery and four charges of wearing a disguise with the intent to commit an offence, Surrey RCMP said in a release Tuesday.

Brown was also arrested for "multiple outstanding warrants," police said.

Police did not say when the incidents in question occurred, but described them as robberies from businesses in the Guildford, Newton and Whalley neighbourhoods that happened "in early January."

An earlier RCMP release from Jan. 10, which asked for the public's help identifying a suspect, described a string of "at least four robberies" that took place at businesses in those neighbourhoods between Jan. 3 and Jan. 8. The suspect in each of those robberies entered the business, brandished a knife and demanded money from employees, police said. None of the robberies resulted in any injuries, police said at the time.

Online court records show a person by the name Cory Robert Ulmer Brown, born in 1996, facing eight charges of robbery and four charges of wearing a disguise with the intent to commit an offence.

The Brown referenced in those court records is scheduled to appear in Surrey provincial court on at 9:30 a.m. on Jan. 31. The same name is listed on three other files with the same scheduled appearance date and time.

Those files stem from older offences, including a charge of assault causing bodily harm from June 2016, charges of robbery and using an imitation firearm to commit an indictable offence from October 2016, multiple motor vehicle charges from July 2018, four charges of breaching a conditional sentence order from various subsequent dates and one charge of breach of a probation order from January 2019.