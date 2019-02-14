

CTV Vancouver





A man in his 30s has been charged about a year after a Mission, B.C. woman and her son were struck by a truck.

The pair had been walking near a McDonald's drive-thru on Dewdney Trunk Road on Feb. 1, 2018 when they were hit by the pickup.

The driver then struck a vehicle and a bus stop, police said at the time.

Both were treated for non-life-threatening injuries at the time, but Kelly Sandoval died 46 days later of complications believed to be related to the crash.

On Thursday, Mounties announced four charges against Travis Pare. The 35-year-old faces one count each of criminal negligence causing death and impaired operation of a motor vehicle causing death.

The Mission resident has also been charged with two counts of failure to stop at the scene of an accident.

Pare appeared in court Wednesday and is was released on bail with conditions.