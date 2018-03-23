

Mounties in Maple Ridge say a mother of four has died after she was hit by a pickup truck early last month.

Kelly Sandoval and one of her young sons were struck on Feb. 1 by a black Dodge Ram that left trail of wreckage at a mall parking lot in the area of Dewdney Trunk Road and 240 Street.

At the time, authorities said both suffered non-life-threatening injuries, but Ridge Meadows RCMP confirmed Friday that the mother had succumbed to her injuries this week.

The details of her injuries have not been made publicly available.

In a statement, Sandoval's mother, Jennifer Tayes, said the family is "deeply saddened at her sudden passing.

"This is a very difficult time and we are grateful for the love and support of our family and friends," the statement read.

Sandoval is survived by her husband and their four sons, aged 5, 10, 13 and 16.

The family has set up a trust fund for the boys "to help them prepare for a life without their mother."

Donations can be made at any TD branch using account number 91040-004-6682946.

Police received multiple 911 calls reporting a black Dodge pickup truck driving erratically before the crash. Early investigation suggested the driver left a parking stall, backed into a parked vehicle, then drove forward into the drive-thru lane, colliding with the barricades.

The driver then jumped the curb and came to a stop against an empty bus shelter.

At the time of the crash, police said they had arrested a 34-year-old man from Mission, B.C. amid an investigation into impaired driving, hit-and-run and dangerous driving causing bodily harm. He was released on a promise to appear in court.