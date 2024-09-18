Video shows Surrey theft of e-bike customized for child with complex needs

The theft of an e-bike customized for a girl with complex health needs while her father was picking her up from school was caught on camera in Surrey, according to authorities.

The Surrey RCMP released video of the incident Wednesday, appealing for the person who took the bike to turn himself in. The girl's dad told police the bike, which was locked up and only out of his sight for 15 minutes, was stolen on 162 Street near 88 Avenue on Tuesday at 11:45 a.m.

“It’s extremely important for us to recover this stolen bike as it has been customized to fit this child’s specific needs,” Cpl. Sarbjit K. Sangha, Surrey RCMP spokesperson said in a news release. "We are appealing to the suspect directly to return this bike to any of our district office locations.”

The video, which is just under a minute long, shows a man approaching a bike rack. He stands around and seems to survey the scene for about 15 seconds with his hands in his pockets. He then opens his backpack and takes out a pair of bolt cutters, severing the lock of the custom bike before walking away.

The bike is described as a sage green Eventin Abound cargo e-bike with two child seats attached. Police also said the bike is "essential" for the girl.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 and reference file number 2024-139199.