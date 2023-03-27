Man caught driving stolen Toyota 4-runner within 24 hours of being convicted of theft: Abbotsford police

A handout photo shows a stolen Toyota 4-Runner that was recovered by Abbotsford police on Saturday, March 25. Albert Fontaine, 47, and a female passenger were arrested at the scene, but police later released the woman. (Abbotsford Police Department) A handout photo shows a stolen Toyota 4-Runner that was recovered by Abbotsford police on Saturday, March 25. Albert Fontaine, 47, and a female passenger were arrested at the scene, but police later released the woman. (Abbotsford Police Department)

