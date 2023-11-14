VANCOUVER
Vancouver

Man arrested, charged in fatal stabbing in Port Alberni

Downtown Port Alberni is shown in this undated file photo. (CTV News) Downtown Port Alberni is shown in this undated file photo. (CTV News)

Mounties say a 30-year-old Port Alberni man has been charged in connection with a fatal stabbing in the city last month.

Police responded to an apartment building in the 5100 block of Argyle Street on the afternoon of Oct. 20.

Investigators determined that one man suffered stab wounds during an altercation between two men who were known to each other.

The victim was taken to hospital where he died of his injuries.

The suspect fled the scene and evaded police for over three weeks until Monday when a Port Alberni RCMP patrol officer located him in what police described as a "high-crime" area.

Investigators say Dylan Hamilton-George, 30, is charged with possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and has been remanded into custody until his next scheduled court appearance on Wednesday.

  

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Guilbeault, Poilievre point fingers over Senate pressure to pass farm fuel bill

Environment and Climate Change Minister Steven Guilbeault is calling out Pierre Poilievre's push to pass a bill seeking to scrap the carbon tax on farm fuels, saying that if the Conservative leader had 'any sense of moral decency,' he would 'admit' the fuel price currently only applies to a small percentage of farm fuels.

Vancouver Island

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Kitchener

Stay Connected

Follow CTV News