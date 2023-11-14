Man arrested, charged in fatal stabbing in Port Alberni
Mounties say a 30-year-old Port Alberni man has been charged in connection with a fatal stabbing in the city last month.
Police responded to an apartment building in the 5100 block of Argyle Street on the afternoon of Oct. 20.
Investigators determined that one man suffered stab wounds during an altercation between two men who were known to each other.
The victim was taken to hospital where he died of his injuries.
The suspect fled the scene and evaded police for over three weeks until Monday when a Port Alberni RCMP patrol officer located him in what police described as a "high-crime" area.
Investigators say Dylan Hamilton-George, 30, is charged with possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and has been remanded into custody until his next scheduled court appearance on Wednesday.
Guilbeault, Poilievre point fingers over Senate pressure to pass farm fuel bill
Environment and Climate Change Minister Steven Guilbeault is calling out Pierre Poilievre's push to pass a bill seeking to scrap the carbon tax on farm fuels, saying that if the Conservative leader had 'any sense of moral decency,' he would 'admit' the fuel price currently only applies to a small percentage of farm fuels.
The Royal Canadian Mint unveils the first coins bearing the face of King Charles III
The Royal Canadian Mint officially unveiled the first coins bearing the face of King Charles III on Tuesday.
BREAKING Manslaughter arrest in death of hockey player whose neck was cut with skate blade during U.K. game
Police in England arrested a man Tuesday on suspicion of manslaughter in the death of American ice hockey player Adam Johnson, whose neck was cut by a skate during a game.
'We feel stuck': Toronto couple pushes for bylaw to control smoke-spread from neighbouring homes
A Toronto couple is lobbying for a new bylaw that would ban people from allowing second-hand smoke to spread into a home from a neighbouring unit.
Here's the photo of Tony the spectacled bear that won a Canadian the Nature Photographer of the Year award
A Canadian photographer has been named Photographer of the Year by Nature Talks, while another Canada-based photographer earned top spot in the landscape category.
Northern Manitoba First Nation says member has died in Ukraine
A northern Manitoba man who went to fight alongside the Ukrainian army has died, the chief of Opaskwayak Cree Nation said Tuesday.
'Walked the talk': Canadian peace activist killed in Hamas attack remembered
The close friend of a Canadian peace activist who was killed during Hamas’s October 7 attacks on Israel is being remembered as someone who “walked the talk."
'Take immediate action': Canadian health organizations call on health ministers to suspend nicotine pouch sales
Canadian health organizations are calling on health ministers to suspend nicotine pouches sales until protections can be put in place for youth.
Canadian military veteran who criticized COVID-19 vaccine mandate pleads guilty
A former Canadian soldier who protested the federal government's COVID-19 vaccine requirements is facing a maximum punishment of dismissal with disgrace after pleading guilty in a military court Tuesday.
Vancouver Island
Wily wolf-dog, dubbed WD-40, gives rescuers the slip on Vancouver Island
Residents in southeastern Vancouver Island are being asked to keep an eye out for a large wolf-dog mix-breed that has been wandering around for nearly two months but skillfully avoiding all attempts to trap it.
Calgary
LIVE @ 3 p.m.
LIVE @ 3 p.m. Search in Dover connected to deadly Marlborough Park shooting, Calgary police confirm
Calgary police have confirmed a heavy police presence in the community of Dover on Monday night was connected to a fatal shooting in the community of Marlborough Park earlier that same day.
Feds give Calgary $228M for housing
Canada's federal government is providing the City of Calgary with $228 million from its Housing Accelerator Fund (HAF).
'Albertans need to protect their financial future,' says CPP president
The man responsible for directing Canada's pension savings spoke to a gathering at the Calgary Chamber of Commerce on Tuesday, saying that the Canada Pension Plan continues to benefit Albertans.
Edmonton
Strathcona County stabbing suspect dies in Edmonton crash: police
A woman is in hospital after a stabbing in Strathcona County on Tuesday morning, and police say her attacker died several hours later in a crash.
Manslaughter charge laid in death of 5-year-old foster child
A 47-year-old man has been charged with manslaughter in the death of a five-year-old boy south of Edmonton last year.
Edmonton ski hills still green, in need of cooler temperatures to open
None of Edmonton's four ski clubs have a definitive opening date thanks to the unseasonably warm temperatures.
Toronto
Amtrak touts proposed Toronto-Chicago rail corridor, as Via tempers expectations
Amtrak is making a sales pitch to connect its lines in Detroit to Via Rail tracks across the border, hoping to lay the ground for passenger service between Toronto and Chicago.
Federal government announces $1.2B in loans to spur rental construction in Toronto
The federal government said Tuesday that it will help build more than 2,600 rental homes in Toronto by providing $1.2 billion worth of fully repayable low-interest loans.
Montreal
English school board joins three-day strike next week
The Lester B. Pearson School Board sent letters to parents on Monday confirming that its teachers will strike next week for three days.
Quebec will pay $5-7 million to host L.A. Kings in Quebec City
The Quebec government is awarding a subsidy of between $5 million and $7 million for two Los Angeles Kings exhibition games in Quebec City, to be held at the Centre Vidéotron in October 2024.
Posters of Israel-Hamas conflict plastered in Montreal Metro stations
The STM says it has asked Montreal police to investigate after posters bearing images of the Israel-Hamas conflict were plastered in several Metro stations.
Winnipeg
Ontario man killed in Winnipeg shooting; teenager arrested
The Winnipeg Police Service has arrested a teenage male after an Ontario man was killed during a shooting in the city on Sunday.
-
Saskatoon
Health officials release 'action plan' to take pressure off Saskatoon hospitals
The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) says its new "action plan" will help take the pressure of Saskatoon's embattled hospitals.
Saskatoon police airplane captures high-speed getaway on camera
The Saskatoon Police Service air support unit released dramatic video of a dangerous high-speed pursuit on Monday, and they say it's not an isolated incident.
Saskatoon firefighters rescue five cats after major house blaze
The Saskatoon Fire Department says five cats were evacuated alive and no one was injured in a major fire that seriously damaged two homes on Monday.
Regina
'Backbone of our community': Structural damage forcing aging small town Sask. arenas to shutdown
Two rural Saskatchewan arenas in Edenwold and Francis have been forced to close for the season after both were deemed unsafe due to structural damage.
Man faces break-in charge after impersonating relative of Regina resident
A Regina man is in custody after police say he claimed to be a relative of a resident and began stealing items from their home.
Swift Current Broncos head coach suspended indefinitely
The Swift Current Broncos have suspended head coach Devan Praught indefinitely for an alleged violation of the Western Hockey League (WHL) Standards of Conduct, the team said in a news release on Tuesday.
Atlantic
13-year-old facing charges after junior high school assault: Halifax police
Police say a 13-year-old is facing charges after an incident at school in the Spryfield area of Halifax last week.
N.B. man arrested after allegedly fleeing from police into field full of cattle
The New Brunswick RCMP says a man wanted on outstanding warrants has been arrested following a foot pursuit in Elm Hill.
Moncton Fire Department responds to dozens of homeless related fires in two days
Moncton Deputy Fire Chief Charles LeBlanc says in 48 hours the department responded to around 30 fire calls directly related to homelessness in the Moncton area
London
Crash closes Highway 83 outside Exeter
Ornge air ambulance was called in and a spokesperson confirmed with CTV News that one patient is being taken to Victoria Hospital in London
'This affected everyone': Sarnia mayor critical of lack of transparency in Bluewater Health cyber-attack
The mayor of Sarnia said he’s disappointed by the way Bluewater Health has managed public dissemination of information regarding a ransomware attack at its hospitals.
-
LIVE FROM COURT Jurors in the London attack trial hear closing arguments from the defence
According to CTV News Windsor’s Michelle Maluske, the courtroom is the busiest it’s ever been since the trial started 11 weeks a go — with lots of members of the Muslim communities from both London and Windsor in attendance.
Northern Ontario
Funeral for woman found murdered in Sudbury woods
After the body of Carol Fournier, 40, was found in a wooded area of Sudbury last week, she is being laid to rest in a funeral service in Timmins on Tuesday.
Ontario to ban unpaid restaurant trial shifts
Ontario is planning to explicitly ban unpaid trial shifts for restaurant and hospitality workers, while also strengthening rules against deducting employee wages in the event of customer theft.
Northwestern Ont. man jailed at least 15 years for murdering his brother
A northern Ontario man who stabbed his much younger stepbrother to death must serve at least 15 years in prison, a judge has ruled.
Kitchener
Police tactical team spotted at Cambridge, Ont. magic mushroom shop
Police were seen carrying bags out of a magic mushroom dispensary in Cambridge, Ont. on Tuesday.
Home, being pulled by a tractor, goes into the ditch
Drivers are being asked to avoid Cockshutt Road, just south of Brantford, after a home being pulled by tractor ended up in a ditch.
Ont. man facing thousands in medical bills after mother falls ill on trip from Nigeria
Tony Nwokoro is fighting to save his mother’s life.