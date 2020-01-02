VANCOUVER -- A man is in custody after allegedly stealing a TransLink bus and taking it for a joyride Thursday morning.

According to transit police, a 28-year-old man hopped onto an empty N19 bus after its driver took a bathroom break at Surrey Central Station bus loop at about 2 a.m. The bus had been left running, police say.

Police were then able to use GPS to track the bus after the driver noticed it was missing.

Officers managed to stop the bus at 176 Street and Fraser Highway before they arrested the man with help from Surrey RCMP.

Transit police say they're forwarding a charge of theft of a motor vehicle over $5,000.