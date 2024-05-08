Police brace for Canucks vs. Oilers, support Vancouver's small viewing areas

Canucks fans should expect a "large police presence" throughout Vancouver's downtown core on game nights as authorities prepare for the team's playoff series against the Edmonton Oilers.

The Vancouver Police Department said the same zero-tolerance policy that resulted in dozens of nightly tickets for open liquor and public drunkenness during the last series against the Nashville Predators will remain in effect.

"We will continue to deploy as many officers as needed to maintain public safety," Const. Tania Visintin said Wednesday, ahead of Game 1. "Please consume your liquor at home or at a licensed establishment."

Officers will also be cracking down on "rowdy behaviour" like climbing statues and fighting, which Visintin said "incites the crowd and contributes to further disorder."

Authorities have strongly discouraged the city from hosting large-scale outdoor viewing parties during the 2024 playoffs, out of concern for public safety should the Canucks lose, but said they are "very supportive" of plans Mayor Ken Sim announced Wednesday morning for smaller community-based events.

The first such viewing party is being held Sunday at Oak Meadows Park, which has capacity for about 2,000 people.

Visintin said police are behind these smaller "family-focused gatherings" because they're "more conducive to maintaining public safety."

The department would not confirm how many police officers will be out in the downtown core or at Oak Meadows Park.

Metro Vancouver Transit Police will also be increasing the number of officers out on game nights, and told riders to expect large crowds and potential waits.

Const. Amanda Steed recommended using TransLink's Trip Planner, including anyone attending the Oak Meadows event, which has limited parking options.

"I would always suggest that you use the Trip Planner to make sure you know where you're going because even I don't know exactly where that is," Steed said of the park, located along West 37th Avenue. "But it is easily accessible by bus."

Given the size of crowds expected around SkyTrain stations on game nights, Steed also urged parents with young children to hold their hands while stepping on and off of trains to ensure no one gets separated.