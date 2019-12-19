VANCOUVER -- Metro Vancouver Transit Police are looking for a man who allegedly punched two bus passengers and attempted to steal a toque from one of them.

The incident happened on Nov. 6 in Vancouver at around 5:20 p.m., when a man boarded a bus on West 41st Avenue near Maple Street. According to transit police, the man struck up a conversation with another passenger and asked if he’d like to trade hats.

When the passenger refused, the man allegedly grabbed the passenger’s toque. When the passenger attempted to get his toque back, the man who had taken the hat grabbed the victim by the collar and cocked his arm back. When the victim took his toque back, the man started punching him.

Another passenger intervened at that point, but the man allegedly also punched that person in the face.

Police say they are concerned about the level of violence in the robbery and are asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect. He is described as an Indigenous man of medium build, wearing a green Cariboo Beer hat, black jacket, black shirt, dark jeans and black shoes.

Anyone who has information about the incident can call transit police at 604.516.7419.