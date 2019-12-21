VANCOUVER -- A suspicious package found on a SkyTrain car prompted the closure of a major downtown train station Saturday night, according to Metro Vancouver Transit Police.

Shortly before 5 p.m. TransLink tweeted that Waterfront Station was temporarily closed as a result of the incident.

Transit police spokesperson Sgt. Clint Hampton confirmed in an email to CTV News shortly after 6 p.m. that a suspicious package had been found.

As of 6:50 p.m., Hampton said Transit Police had determined - with the help of the Vancouver Police Department's Emergency Response Team - that the package was not a threat.

For roughly two hours, trains on the Expo Line were stopping at Stadium-Chinatown Station, where passengers could transfer to a shuttle train between there and Burrard Station.

Waterfront Station is temporary closed due to police incident. Expo Line trains are running between King George and Stadium Stations. A Shuttle train is running between Stadium St and Burrard Station. — TransLink BC (@TransLink) December 22, 2019

In follow-up tweets, the transit agency added that SeaBus and Canada Line service was also disrupted.

Initially, TransLink tweeted that the Canada Line was unaffected, but later amended that, saying trains were running normally to Olympic Village Station, and a shuttle train was running between there and Vancouver City Centre Station.

In a news release about the situation, TransLink said additional bus service had been activated to help transit users cope with the shutdown.

Shortly before 7 p.m., TransLink tweeted that the station had reopened.