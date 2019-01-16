

CTV Vancouver





A 28-year-old man has been arrested after allegedly shooting a dog with a BB gun outside the Metropolis at Metrotown shopping centre in Burnaby.

Transit Police said the disturbing incident happened Tuesday morning near the Metrotown SkyTrain Station, where two panhandlers were arguing over a cellphone.

As the argument heated up, one man allegedly pulled out a pistol-style BB gun and threatened to shoot the other man's dog, Mac.

"The suspect then allegedly shot the dog once, hitting the dog's front paw and causing it to bleed," Transit Police said in a news release.

Fortunately, Mac suffered only minor injuries and is expected to make a full recovery.

Police said officers who were patrolling the area overheard the argument and went over to investigate. They arrested the suspect and recovered a black Sig Sauer BB gun, which authorites said "closely resembled a legitimate firearm."

William Michael Ayers, of no fixed address, has since been charged with injuring a dog, possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose and carrying a concealed weapon.

He was released under a number of conditions, including that he stay away from Metrotown, avoid contact with the victim, not carry any weapons, and stay on good behaviour.

Police said the men know each other, and sometimes panhandle together in the area.