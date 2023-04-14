Major fire response in Surrey after blaze breaks out in single-storey home

Fire crews in Surrey responded to a blaze that broke out in a single-family home Friday morning.

Heavy smoke could be seen billowing from the roof of a house in the 13800 block of 79th Avenue when crews arrived at 9: 40 a.m.

It’s unclear what caused the flames, which firefighters battled from inside the home—containing the blaze within 30 minutes of arriving.

The occupants, including a family dog, were able to get out safety and no injuries have been reported.

This is a developing story and will be updated.