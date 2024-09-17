VANCOUVER
    • Sarah McLachlan honoured with Canada Post commemorative stamp unveiling in B.C.

    Sarah McLachlan sings O' Canada before the B.C. Lions and Calgary Stampeders play the CFL Western semi-final football game in Vancouver on Sunday, November 6, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
    Canadian musician Sarah McLachlan and the head of Canada Post are expected to unveil a stamp in her honour.

    The ceremony is scheduled to take place in Vancouver today at the Sarah McLachlan School of Music, which was established in 2002 to offer inclusive and barrier-free access to music education for youth.

    The B.C.-based singer-songwriter is a Grammy and Juno Award-winner and has sold more than 40 million albums worldwide.

    She previously earned a place in the Canadian Music Hall of Fame in 2017 and was appointed an officer of the Order of Canada in 1999.

    McLachlan has spent the summer performing the 30th anniversary tour of her breakout album Fumbling Towards Ecstasy.

    The 30-stop North America tour, which began in May, is scheduled to wrap up in Victoria in November.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 17, 2024.

     

