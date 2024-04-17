Lost a bike, a ring or a watch? Coquitlam RCMP would like to get it back to you

A bicycle, a gold ring and a silver watch are some of the recently recovered items Coquitlam RCMP are hoping to reunite with their rightful owners.

Police "routinely" receive found property turned in by members of the public, Mounties said. Typically, police investigate and attempt to locate the owners of the items they receive. Sometimes, however, the owners cannot be located.

That's the case with several items turned in at the Coquitlam detachment since early March. On Tuesday, police shared photos and descriptions of the items in hopes of finding their owners.

First, on March 9, officers recovered an "Orange Kuwahara Gaap Forest bicycle" in a forested area along Hudson Street near Nash Street in Coquitlam, according to RCMP.

While the bike has a serial number, that number has not been matched with any reported theft, police said. The file number for the case is 2024-6000.

Police shared this photo of the recovered bicycle. (Coquitlam RCMP)

Then, on April 1, police received a gold wedding band with five diamonds. The person who turned it in said it had been found a week earlier, on March 25, on a gravel trail in Como Lake Park. The file number for this case is 2024-8077.

Coquitlam RCMP shared this photo of the lost ring. (Coquitlam RCMP)

Finally, on April 2, police received a silver watch, a "silver and diamond tennis bracelet" and a "thin beaded silver bangle," which had been found near the Costco on Brighton Avenue in Burnaby.

"The items were located with other found property that has since been returned to (its) rightful owner," police said in their news release.

The file number for the case is 2024-8194.

Mounties shared this photo of the recovered watch and bracelets. (Coquitlam RCMP)

"The rightful owner will be required to provide ownership by providing police with details of the item(s) as well as any other identifying marks," police said.

They're asking anyone who believes one of these found items is theirs to call the Coquitlam RCMP non-emergency line at 604-945-1550 and quote the associated file number.

More information on what to do with lost or found property is available on the Coquitlam RCMP website.