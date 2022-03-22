Looking for a used boat or dirt bike? A look at forfeited goods being sold in B.C. by the government
In the market for a dirt bike or a boat?
The federal government may not be the first place you'd think to look for a deal on either, but it happens to be auctioning off both this month in B.C.
Through a website called GCSurplus, the government sells off surplus federal assets including "furniture, cars, trucks, boats, farm equipment and more."
Some of the items listed could also be forfeited goods obtained by local, provincial and federal police – including jewelry and appliances, among other items.
The site also lists for auction items like metal, wood and textiles in large volumes.
Browsers can search by keyword or item category. For example, in more eastern provinces there are several cars listed including a used Mercedes-Benz for which bidding was, as of Tuesday, at $23,800.
A shopper willing to export their purchase out of Quebec could try to beat a bid of $2,895 for two electric motorcycles and a "small electric car," all three of which are certified for a non-Canadian market and cannot be registered or resold in Canada.
The listing does not get into details, but says the items were forfeited to the Crown, suggesting they were obtained through a police investigation.
In a category called "Textiles, leather, fur, clothing and footwear," a pair of distressed jeans from a brand that charges up to $1,600 had a top bid Tuesday afternoon of $300.
A collection of Boston Bruins jerseys still had 12 days left at auction with the current bid at $540.
Those looking for a deal can also filter their results down to their province, and there are some fun options for those who like to get outdoors on the West Coast.
Among them is a damaged boat currently going for $26,877.77. The 40-foot Celtic Shipyards aluminum vessel being stored in Esquimalt is not in ideal condition, the listing admits. s
Of the known damage – and some damage may not be known, the government warns – the gearbox is destroyed and the propeller is damaged. It is known that the boat struck some kind of object, causing hull damage.
Additionally, there's damage to the cooling water intake grille and the port shaft, there's wood jammed into a strut bearing, there is liquid "seeping from double plate weld," there's a failed stern tube seal and a flexible element has been ruptured.
The batteries are missing, so those who examined the boat were not able to test the appliances, lighting and other electrical elements, all liquids have been purged except antifreeze, and the vessel is being stored outdoors.
The listing goes on to say it will be sold as is, without inspection, though bidders can make an appointment to view it.
The boat has no registration documents or maintenance records, and it must be certified for seaworthiness.
The closing date is April 8, but this may be extended, according to the site.
For those looking to spend a bit less on outdoor activities, a camper is for sale in Langley with the current bid of $7,600, as of Tuesday afternoon.
The 2001 Big Foot camper is used, and comes with a variety of issues including that there are no keys, and that the roof leaks. There are dents, scratches and patches of rust, and it needs a good clean.
There is no information available on the history of the camper, which would need to be towed on a flat-bed truck. There are 78 photos posted online for those interesting in making an offer before bidding closes on April 6.
At about half the price of the camper is a 2017 Honda SDH125-57, with the current bid of $3,150.
This too is being held in Langley, and is described as "dirty," with "dents, scratches, chips."
Also among its issues: "This bike does not start."
It will be sold without a mechanical inspection, and may need "unknown repairs or parts," the listing reads. It's also up to the buyer to look into whether the bike or any of its parts have been recalled.
Other items for sale in the province include a electronics, kids' clothes and jewelry.
All photos from GCSurplus.ca
