A Penticton man who worked as a lifeguard for decades is facing a slew of charges related to child pornography and sexual assault.

In a statement, Mounties said Edward Casavant, who also goes by "Eddie Spaghetti," is facing 10 counts in connection with incidents that allegedly took place between 2008 and 2014:

Two counts of making or publishing child pornography

One count of importing or distributing child pornography

One count of possession of child pornography

One count of accessing child pornography

One count of secretly observe/record nudity in private place

One count of sexual exploitation of a person with a disability

One count of sexual assault

One count of sexual interference of person under 16

One count of Invitation to sexual touching under 16

The 54-year-old was arrested on Wednesday.

RCMP say he worked as a lifeguard for over 30 years, beginning in the late 1980s, and also volunteered at various local summer camps and community events.

"Police believe Casavant used his position to gain access to school aged children," said Cpl. Chris Manseau in a statement.

The District of Summerland, where Casavant worked until retiring in late 2018, called the allegations "deeply unsettling."

"We recognize this situation is deeply upsetting to our community -- to any community. It’s upsetting to us as well. We know people will have questions, and we will do our best to answer them when it is appropriate and when we have the authorities’ permission to do so," Summerland Mayor Toni Boot said in a statement.

Boots said the district is focusing on helping those impacted by the alleged incidents.

Mounties say they have identified at least two victims, but believe there are more who either may not have reported their interaction or may not be aware they are a victim.

Anyone with more information is asked to report to the police in their jurisdiction or to call Penticton RCMP at 250-276-2177.