If your May long weekend plans depend on the weather, there's both good and bad news.

Environment Canada is forecast a mix of sunshine and rain across much of British Columbia's South Coast.

In Vancouver, daily highs are expected to hover around the 18 C mark. Showers are expected on Friday, Sunday and Monday, while Saturday is expected to by sunny – at least during the day.

Similar conditions are expected in West Vancouver, Richmond and White Rock.

Those spending the long weekend further inland, can expect slightly higher temperatures, but similar precipitation patterns.

According the agency, Abbotsford will see sunshine and a high of 21 C on Saturday. That will turn into a mix of sun and clouds and 18 C on Sunday before the rainy weather fully takes over on Monday.

The forecasts looks almost identical in Chilliwack, Langley, Hope and Pitt Meadows.

Those looking to catch some rays could be better off in Squamish, where it's expected to be sunny and above 20 C on Saturday. There too, the weather is expected to turn to rain on Monday.

Things aren't looking as good over in Victoria, where Environment Canada is forecasting a chance of showers on Saturday and rain on Sunday and Monday.

Nanaimo, on the other hand, is expected to be dry with daily highs just under the 20 C mark until next week.