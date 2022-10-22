Logan Lake, B.C., man 'unlawfully at large,' police say

Wanted man Sean Brown is seen in this photo provided by B.C. RCMP. Wanted man Sean Brown is seen in this photo provided by B.C. RCMP.

Vancouver Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Vancouver Island

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Kitchener