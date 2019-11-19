NEW WESTMINSTER, B.C. - A sentencing hearing is underway in New Westminster Supreme Court for an Okanagan man who pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the killing of a Belgian tourist last summer.

Sean McKenzie entered the plea in September. The 27-year-old from Oliver was originally charged with first-degree murder a month after Amelie Sakkalis was found dead near Highway 1 north of Boston Bar.

The 28-year-old woman had been hitchhiking across B.C., and was trying to get a ride to the Lower Mainland when she was killed, according to police.

Homicide investigators said they believed McKenzie met Sakkalis sometime on Aug. 22, 2018, somewhere between Penticton and where her body was eventually found.

Police said McKenzie was found at that location, too, and was taken into custody. They said a white van at the scene was also linked to McKenzie.

The hearing is scheduled for two days. A second-degree murder conviction carries an automatic life sentence, with parole eligibility set between 10 to 25 years.

This is a developing story. Updates to come.

CTV News Vancouver's Maria Weisgarber is covering the case live from court. Follow along below.