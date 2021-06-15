VANCOUVER -- Do you prefer the Abbotsford Avengers or the Fraser Valley Aces?

What about the Fraser Valley Falcons? The Abbotsford Aviators?

Those nicknames are seemingly on the board for the Vancouver Canucks’ new American Hockey League affiliate, which will play its inaugural season in Abbotsford this fall.

Tuesday, the franchise sent out an online form with what it calls an “exclusive list” of 10 options to select fans who have provided a deposit for tickets next season. The Canucks confirmed their affiliate in Utica, N.Y., would be relocating to the Fraser Valley in early May.

People were asked to submit their top three picks out of these 10 options:

• Aces

• Aeros

• Avengers

• Aviators

• Canucks

• Golden Eagles

• Pilots

• Millionaires

• Sockeyes

• Falcons

Fans might recognize the Millionaires nickname from Vancouver’s pre-Canucks days, as the only professional hockey team in the city to win a Stanley Cup, all the way back in 1915.

The team also asked fans for any other suggestions that were not on the list, and for a preference between using Abbotsford, or Fraser Valley, in the new team’s name.

Whatever name fans will chant, the team will call the Abbotsford Centre home when the 2021-22 AHL season begins in October.