VANCOUVER -- Patients at North Vancouver’s Lions Gate Hospital have tested positive for COVID-19, prompting officials to declare a coronavirus outbreak.

On Nov. 20, the Vancouver Coastal Health authority announced the outbreak and said the unit adjacent to that which has the outbreak is under enhanced surveillance.

The outbreak means some treatments and procedures at the hospital may be rescheduled.

“As a result of the COVID-19 outbreak, Lions Gate Hospital is temporarily moving to Phase 2 of the Surgical Surge Plan which means it will be prioritizing urgent and emergent surgeries and continuing with daycare cases,” the statement reads.

“Patients who may be impacted will be contacted directly,” it continues.

There’s still no word from the health authority on how many patients have tested positive or whether any staff have also tested positive.

The hospital’s emergency department will remain open, and no other services will be affected.

The health authority says it implemented immediate “strict infection prevention and control protocols” as soon as it learned of the outbreak. These measures include close monitoring of staff, patients and healthcare workers, enhanced cleaning of high-touch surfaces and more.

Vancouver Coastal Health says it is in the process of notifying patients and families affected by the outbreak.