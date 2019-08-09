The lawyer for Andrea Leclair Nanaimo mother who worked tirelessly for eight months to get her adult son freed from a Syrian prison is ecstatic he’s been released and will soon be coming home.

“His mother has been in touch with him by phone she is of course delighted to hear his voice,” said John Weston. “They’re a very close family so it’s going to be very heartwarming kind of a reunion.”

When Kristian Baxter left Nanaimo bound for Syria last Nov. 26 to experience the country's art and history, he was expecting to be home before Christmas.

But he was taken into custody within days, and held for eight months.

“We know that he was there possibly detained for some travel infraction but he has not been charged as far as we know,” said Weston.

Hours after his release, Baxter broke down in tears during a televised news conference in Beirut.

"I thought I would be there forever," Baxter told reporters. "I didn't know if anyone knew if I was alive."

Lebanon's general security chief, Abbas Ibrahim, said Lebanese mediation helped secure the Canadian's freedom.

"I would like to thank the Lebanese for helping me get free," Baxter said.

Reaching out to hold the shoulder of Canadian Ambassador Emmanuelle Lamoureux, who also attended the news conference, Baxter acknowledged the aid of Canadian officials.

“I would just like to thank the Canadian embassy for helping me get out,” Baxter said through tears.

“We are of course delighted with today’s outcome, delighted to have Mr. Baxter with us today,” Lamoureux said. “We look forward to Mr. Baxter being reunited with his family in Canada. I think is a very emotional moment for all of us.”

Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland said she’s relieved at Baxter's release, but hopes his ordeal serves as a warning.

“I think this is also a case that should remind us to exercise caution in travelling to dangerous parts of the world," she said.

The family’s lawyer agrees.

“The minister’s warning is a wise one,” said Weston. “Syria is a dangerous place, and I would not recommend anyone go there voluntarily.”