Lights, camera, climate action! 3 clean energy kiosks installed in Vancouver for film industry use
A trio of clean energy kiosks are in the spotlight in Vancouver, as the city works to reduce the level of green house gas emissions produced by B.C.’s $4-billion film industry.
The new kiosks have been installed in the Northeast False Creek to allow film sets to plug into Vancouver’s electric power grid.
According to the city, the area is one of the most heavily used for film parking and where over 200 diesel generators are used annually.
“As a world leader in sustainability and film and television production, it only makes sense for Vancouver to drive solutions that help productions use clean energy to lower their environmental impact,” Mayor Ken Sim said in a news release Thursday.
The initiative is part of a pledge the city made in 2019, when council passed a motion to eliminate the use of generators for filming and food trucks. These are the first purpose-built film kiosks installed since.
A recent report out of the United Kingdom titled “A Screen New Deal” found that the use of diesel generators accounts for 15 per cent of carbon emissions the average tentpole film production generates, which is roughly 2,840 tonnes.
“The convenience and flexibility of diesel generators have caused their unquestioned popularity in the industry,” the report reads. “While battery generators require more planning, they could facilitate the transition towards a more sustainable use of local renewables,” it continues.
The City of Vancouver plans to continue expanding the kiosk network so that by 2030, they will be within 10 minutes of most filming locations.
Margaret Wittgens, the city’s deputy general manager of engineering services, says the installation of these kiosks will reduce emissions by 33 per cent over the next seven years.
“In addition, neighbourhoods that see a lot of film activity will benefit from a substantial reduction in noise,” Wittgens added.
The move is being welcomed by local industry professionals.
“This is critically important to the health of our planet and our communities, as well as a strategic advantage in attracting employers and projects that share our values,” said acting Vancouver film commissioner Geoff Teoli.
Last month, the city revealed that the second season of the popular HBO television series “The Last of Us” is set to be filmed in Vancouver.
Stars of the show have suggested in recent interviews that filming for that production could begin later this year.
“The Last of Us is one of the biggest productions ever filmed in Canada and one of the largest shows on television today," Sim said at a March 31 news conference.
“The choice to move filming to Vancouver is a demonstration of our city’s continued strength in the film and television sector."
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
An average of 48 work days were lost to health-related absences in 2022: Manulife
Employee health is taking an increasing toll on workforce productivity, according to Manulife’s Wellness Report, which calculated an average of 48 days lost per employee in 2022.
Afghan athlete who escaped Taliban chasing Judo dreams in Canada
An Afghan Judo athlete who escaped the Taliban last year shares his story of earning five medals, including two gold, in separate competitions in Canada.
opinion | Don Martin: Too much smoke not to have a fire somewhere inside the PMO or Liberal Party
After Liberal MPs wasted days to save her from a Commons committee appearance, Justin Trudeau’s office brain finally showed up Friday for a much-anticipated inquisition over foreign interference in Canadian elections.
RCMP asked to investigate Inuk status enrolment of Kingston, Ont. sisters
The organization that oversees Indigenous status under the Nunavut Agreement is asking the RCMP to investigate the actions of two Kingston sisters and their adoptive mother, following an investigation into their Inuk status.
Biden breaks down in tears during meeting with priest who gave son last rites
U.S. President Joe Biden broke down in tears on Friday after a chance meeting at an Irish church with the priest who performed the last rites on his son Beau, a priest who accompanied Biden during the visit said.
Canada's pledge to make more vaccines at home is still a work in progress
The National Research Council's new Biologics Manufacturing Centre is one of the few that is ready to make vaccines as of spring 2023 -- as many as two million doses a month. It just doesn't have one to produce.
Dates of foreign interference briefings revealed, as Telford says she can't 'speak to specifics'
Testifying before a parliamentary committee on Friday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's chief of staff Katie Telford offered few new insights on the issue of foreign interference, though coinciding documents provided to MPs revealed the dates of high-level intelligence briefings provided on this topic between 2018 and 2023.
As the Bank of Canada pauses rate hikes, mortgage rates in Canada creep downward
The Bank of Canada says it has no plans to cut interest rates in the near future. But despite this, mortgage rates in Canada have been on a downward trend.
Salmonella outbreak linked to snakes and feeder rodents in 8 provinces: PHAC
The Public Health Agency of Canada is warning about a salmonella outbreak in eight provinces linked to snakes and the rodents used to feed them.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. moves to seize Hells Angels clubhouses in Nanaimo, Vancouver, Kelowna
British Columbia's civil forfeiture office moved Friday to seize assets belonging to the Hells Angels, including three clubhouses in Nanaimo, Vancouver and Kelowna.
-
New Vancouver-Nanaimo ferry service launching soon
A new ferry route promising a speedy trip between downtown Nanaimo and downtown Vancouver is launching soon, and it's not being run by BC Ferries.
-
B.C. promises nearly $2M to help launch compost pickup in Cowichan Valley
The B.C. government has earmarked $1.9 million to help bring organic waste collection to the Cowichan Valley.
Calgary
-
'Something you'd see in a movie': Calgary residents wake up to find their tires swiped
When Susan Jolliffe's husband woke up Friday to go to work, he had a nasty surprise waiting for him.
-
Fatal collision near Airdrie forces closure of part of Highway 567
A highway in the Airdrie area is closed due to a fatal collision between two vehicles that took place Friday.
-
1 hospital following northeast Calgary stabbing
One man is in hospital after being stabbed in fight outside Sunridge Mall Friday afternoon.
Edmonton
-
'Lucky he's alive': Ukrainian newcomer loses part of lung after stabbing at Edmonton bus stop
A Ukrainian newcomer who was stabbed in Edmonton on Thursday is recovering in hospital, his family tells CTV News Edmonton.
-
News Year's Day killing in Edmonton a case of mistaken identity: police
One person has been charged in connection with the death of a man and the shooting of his daughter in Edmonton in the early morning hours of New Year's Day.
-
Mother charged with second-degree murder in death of baby daughter
A 30-year-old woman has been charged with second-degree murder in the death of her baby daughter last month.
Toronto
-
Ontario judge charged with assault, taken off judicial duty
An Ontario judge has been charged with assault and assault causing bodily harm.
-
Ontario police are asking Android users to check if they dialed 911
Police are asking Ontario Android users to check if their devices recently dialed 911.
-
Shirtless skiers hit southern Ontario slopes as heat records smashed
Shirtless skiers sporting only shorts ventured onto southern Ontario ski hills for a final day on the slopes Friday as temperatures soared into unseasonable territory this week.
Montreal
-
Man applies to launch class-action against Hydro-Quebec following ice storm outages
A Montreal man is seeking court authorization for a class-action lawsuit against Hydro-Quebec after last week's ice storm knocked out power to over 1.1 million customers. The suit would represent those in the Greater Montreal region affected by the outages and is seeking $1,000 for each -- meaning it could be worth hundreds of millions of dollars.
-
Councillors asking feds, Loto-Quebec to hand over land in Peel Basin to build affordable housing
The city has big plans for the redevelopment of the Peel Basin but a pair of city councillors say it needs to be more ambitious.
-
Quebec City police make arrest in fireworks-launching drone case
A man was arrested Friday in Quebec City after a two-week investigation into incidents involving fireworks launched from a drone in the Neufchatel area of the provincial capital.
Winnipeg
-
What you need to know about the 2023 Winnipeg Whiteout Street Parties
With the Winnipeg Jets officially clinching a playoff spot earlier this week, the Winnipeg Whiteout Parties are returning to the city.
-
'You're an amazing human': Former Winnipegger gets touching gifts from former Winnipeg Jets player
A former Winnipegger who survived the Sandy Hook shooting got the experience of a lifetime Thursday at the New York Rangers game.
-
'It’s so life-changing': Winnipeg couple makes history with $60 million lotto win
Manitoba has new $60 million Lotto Max winners.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon firefighters extinguish fire at Homestead Ice Cream
A tree falling into a power line led to a fire at a beloved Saskatoon ice cream shop.
-
Saskatoon residents still refusing green bins: City of Saskatoon
The city of Saskatoon says some residents continue to refuse the new green bin upon attempted delivery.
-
Sask. First Nation sues province over Saskatchewan First Act
Onion Lake Cree Nation is suing the Saskatchewan government over autonomy legislation meant to reassert the province's control over natural resources.
Regina
-
Complicated evidence delays closing arguments in Chelsea Whitby's second-degree murder trial
Crown prosecutors have called their final witness in Chelsea Whitby’s second-degree murder trial.
-
McLurg School expected to remain closed until April 26
McLurg Elementary School is expected to remain closed until April 26 as repairs continue following a broken water main in early April, according to Regina Public Schools.
-
Sask. ends two-decade agreement to jail immigration detainees
Saskatchewan is ending its agreement to hold immigration detainees for the Canadian Border Services Agency (CBSA).
Atlantic
-
Measles case confirmed in Halifax Regional Municipality: N.S. Health
Nova Scotia Health and the IWK Health Centre are investigating a confirmed case of measles in the Halifax Regional Municipality.
-
Victim's family speaks out after manslaughter charge in death of a Casino New Brunswick manager
A manslaughter charge was laid Friday morning at a Moncton, N.B., courthouse in relation to the death of Rodney Frenette, a manager at Casino New Brunswick.
-
Nova Scotia primary care waitlist moves to online dashboard
The Nova Scotia government is releasing more health data to the public and changing how it shares data about how many people need a family doctor or nurse practitioner.
London
-
‘Doing so would close SafeSpace entirely’: Council talks redirecting funds from women’s drop-in centre
A sudden rise in the number of Londoners living in homeless encampments this month sparked a lengthy debate at city hall about how best to spend limited funding.
-
Second person arrested in Commissioners Road cannabis extraction lab investigation
A previously wanted person by London, Ont. police in connection to their investigation into a cannabis extraction lab has been found.
-
Police believe this car may be related to a homicide investigation
It’s been one year since a Sarnia man was found dead in a parking lot in Enniskillen Township, and police are now looking for two more people they believe to be involved.
Northern Ontario
-
Deer shot in front yard, northern hunter fined $8K
A northern Ontario hunter has been fined $8,000 and banned from hunting for two years for an incident that took place during a 2020 hunt in northwestern Ontario.
-
As the Bank of Canada pauses rate hikes, mortgage rates in Canada creep downward
The Bank of Canada says it has no plans to cut interest rates in the near future. But despite this, mortgage rates in Canada have been on a downward trend.
-
Sudbury-area senior facing child pornography charges
A 68-year-old Sudbury man is facing charges related to online child sexual abuse material following a raid, police say.
Kitchener
-
Ontario judge facing assault charges
Regional Senior Justice Paul Currie has been charged with assault and assault causing bodily harm.
-
Three people displaced after Kitchener house fire
Kitchener Fire is investigating a house fire on Cedar Street left that three people displaced.
-
Record-breaking temperatures spur outdoor activities and car repairs
People in southern Ontario have been treated to a taste of summer with unseasonably warm weather this week, leading many within Waterloo region to shed those winter layers to enjoy the sun.