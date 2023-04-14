Lights, camera, climate action! 3 clean energy kiosks installed in Vancouver for film industry use

A trio of clean energy kiosks are in the spotlight in Vancouver, as the city works to reduce the level of green house gas emissions produced by B.C.’s $4-billion film industry.

The new kiosks have been installed in the Northeast False Creek to allow film sets to plug into Vancouver’s electric power grid.

According to the city, the area is one of the most heavily used for film parking and where over 200 diesel generators are used annually.

“As a world leader in sustainability and film and television production, it only makes sense for Vancouver to drive solutions that help productions use clean energy to lower their environmental impact,” Mayor Ken Sim said in a news release Thursday.

The initiative is part of a pledge the city made in 2019, when council passed a motion to eliminate the use of generators for filming and food trucks. These are the first purpose-built film kiosks installed since.

A recent report out of the United Kingdom titled “A Screen New Deal” found that the use of diesel generators accounts for 15 per cent of carbon emissions the average tentpole film production generates, which is roughly 2,840 tonnes.

“The convenience and flexibility of diesel generators have caused their unquestioned popularity in the industry,” the report reads. “While battery generators require more planning, they could facilitate the transition towards a more sustainable use of local renewables,” it continues.

The City of Vancouver plans to continue expanding the kiosk network so that by 2030, they will be within 10 minutes of most filming locations.

Margaret Wittgens, the city’s deputy general manager of engineering services, says the installation of these kiosks will reduce emissions by 33 per cent over the next seven years.

“In addition, neighbourhoods that see a lot of film activity will benefit from a substantial reduction in noise,” Wittgens added.

The move is being welcomed by local industry professionals.

“This is critically important to the health of our planet and our communities, as well as a strategic advantage in attracting employers and projects that share our values,” said acting Vancouver film commissioner Geoff Teoli.

Last month, the city revealed that the second season of the popular HBO television series “The Last of Us” is set to be filmed in Vancouver.

Stars of the show have suggested in recent interviews that filming for that production could begin later this year.

“The Last of Us is one of the biggest productions ever filmed in Canada and one of the largest shows on television today," Sim said at a March 31 news conference.

“The choice to move filming to Vancouver is a demonstration of our city’s continued strength in the film and television sector."