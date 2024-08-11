VANCOUVER
    Lightning, smoky skies expected to challenge B.C. wildfire crews

    Severe thunderstorm watches are in effect for parts of B.C.’s southern Interior Sunday, as conditions are expected to remain challenging for wildfire crews.

    Environment and Climate Change Canada says there is a chance of dangerous storms in the Fraser Canyon, the Skagit Valley, as well as the Nicola, Thompson and Similkameen regions. However the weather agency doesn’t say when the storms are forecast to start or when they are expected to end.

    “Severe thunderstorm watches are issued when atmospheric conditions are favourable for the development of thunderstorms that could produce one or more of the following: large hail, damaging winds, torrential rainfall,” ECCC says.

    More than a dozen air quality advisories are also in effect due to wildfire smoke.

    “Most of the province is covered in a blanket of smoky haze today that is remaining aloft (high in the atmosphere). Impacts at ground-level persist close to local fires,” ECCC says.

    “The fine particles in wildfire smoke pose the main health risk. As smoke levels increase, health risks increase.”

    Heat warnings are in effect in Fort Nelson and Fort St. John as well as in the north Thompson region. On Saturday, daily high temperature records were broken in Dawson Creek and Fort St. John.

    The BC Wildfire Service, in its provincial situation report Sunday, says conditions are potentially volatile across swathes of the province.

    “There continues to be a significant chance of lightning in the forecast for much of the province. Smoke is expected to impact many of the Fire Centres,” the update says.

    “We anticipate the warm weather and poor overnight recoveries may drive new wildfire starts and could intensify fire behaviour on existing fires.”

    There are 411 wildfires burning in B.C. Sunday and 89 per cent are lightning-caused.

