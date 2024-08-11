Lightning expected to continue to challenge B.C. wildfire crews

Severe thunderstorm watches are in effect for parts of B.C.’s southern Interior Sunday as the wildfire service reports more than 1,000 lightning strikes in the region since Friday.

Environment and Climate Change Canada says there is a chance of dangerous storms in the Fraser Canyon, the Skagit Valley, as well as the Nicola, Thompson and Similkameen regions. However the weather agency doesn’t say when the storms are forecast to start or when they are expected to end.

The BC Wildfire Service said there had been 1,037 lightning strikes in the Kamloops Fire Centre by Sunday afternoon, sparking 30 new fires. Of those, 18 were put out, two are being held and five are under control.

“Lightning, accompanied by precipitation, may cause ignition but not immediately grow into a wildfire. The heat from the initial lightning strike can simmer underground and as fuels dry and temperatures increase, it can ignite above ground sparking what is called a holdover fire,” the service explained in a thread posted to X.

“Over the coming days and weeks, we may continue to see holdover fires ignite as a result of this recent thunderstorm activity paired with hot and dry conditions. Thunderstorm activity is anticipated to continue through the early part of this week across the fire centre.”

Lightning and a lack of precipitation are continuing to create volatile conditions beyond the Interior, the BCWS said in its provincial situation report Sunday.

“We expect that some lighting strikes from the past week-plus may have ignited fuels, and could become more active in the coming days,” the BCWS said.

More than a dozen air quality advisories are also in effect due to wildfire smoke.

“Most of the province is covered in a blanket of smoky haze today that is remaining aloft (high in the atmosphere). Impacts at ground-level persist close to local fires,” ECCC says.

“The fine particles in wildfire smoke pose the main health risk. As smoke levels increase, health risks increase.”

Heat warnings are in effect in Fort Nelson and Fort St. John as well as in the north Thompson region. On Saturday, daily high temperature records were broken in Dawson Creek and Fort St. John.

There are more than 400 wildfires burning in B.C. Sunday and 89 per cent have been determined to be lightning-caused.