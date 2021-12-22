Lexus driver killed during 3-vehicle crash on King George Boulevard

Vancouver -

Police are calling for witnesses after a three-vehicle crash in Surrey, B.C., Tuesday night that left one driver dead.

Authorities said the driver of a Lexus sedan lost control on King George Boulevard at around 6:45 p.m., and that the vehicle crossed the centre median and crashed into a Jeep and minivan.

"The driver of the Lexus suffered significant injuries and was pronounced deceased at scene, while the occupants of the other vehicles are being treated for minor injuries at a local area hospital," Surrey RCMP said in a news release.

Investigators have not ruled out drugs or alcohol as possible factors in the crash, authorities said.

The collision closed a section of King George Boulevard near the Trites Road intersection in both directions for several hours Tuesday night, but the busy route has since been reopened.

Surrey RCMP asked anyone with information on the crash, or dash cam video taken in the area around the time of the accident, to call 604-599-0502 and quote file number 2021-193928.

People who want to remain anonymous can instead report information to Crime Stoppers.