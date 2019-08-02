

CTV News Vancouver





The man who was gunned down outside a Starbucks in Surrey, B.C. Friday morning is a "well-established member of an organized crime group," homicide detectives confirmed.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team identified the shooting victim as 43-year-old Suminder Grewal.

Sources told CTV News Grewal is a member of the Hells Angels' Hardside chapter– the same chapter as the member who was found dead under the Golden Ears Bridge in November.

Grewal was inside a Dodge Viper at the Starbucks drive-thru at Southpoint Exchange Mall when gunfire rang out at about 9:20 a.m. Friday.

Witnesses said two masked men fired as many as seven bullets into the Viper, blowing out a passenger-side window and leaving Grewal fatally wounded.

Ivan Cantor told reporters the suspects looked like they were in "a Halloween black outfit so they wouldn't disclose themselves."

"They ran I'd say as fast as anybody could run into their car," he added.

Cantor said he tried to catch their licence plate as they were fleeing the scene, but that they were going so fast he could only make out part of the number.

"They were on two wheels turning this corner up 152 Street," he said.

The suspects sped up 152 Street to 86th Avenue – then got out and fled on foot. That’s where they were collared by Mounties with assault rifles and police dogs, using information from the province’s gang task force.

“They first fled in a vehicle and then fled on foot,” said Surrey RCMP Cpl. Elenore Sturko. “Both of these people have been apprehended.”

Witnesses watched the arrests from the sidelines.

“Get down on the ground, stay where you are,” one officer told the pair, according to one witness. “I ran outside and saw officers with assault rifles.”

A video taken from the scene of the arrests shows officers putting someone in a vehicle and then driving away.

After the shooting, the Dodge Viper could be seen covered in tarps at the drive-thru, which is shared with Envision Financial.

IHIT believes the shooting was targeted, adding it is working with gang enforcement units throughout the Lower mainland to reduce any ongoing gang violence.

"Despite the arrests made in relation to [Friday's] shooting, there is much work ahead for our detectives and partners this long weekend. We need to speak with everyone who was in the area at the time of the shooting and for Mr. Grewal’s close associates to come forward and help us solve his murder," said Sgt. Frank Jang in a statement.

It’s the second member of the Hardside Chapter to be killed in the past year. Chad Wilson was found under the Golden Ears Bridge in November.

Online, individuals claiming to be associated with various chapters of the Hells Angels across Canada and parts of the United States, use the name Allie and confirm the victim was a member of the Hardside Chapter.

Police said there was no risk to the public from the incident. But historically there have been retaliations.

After Nomad chapter member Bob Green was murdered in 2016, a friend of the killer was found 10 days later in pieces.

Police have asked any with information on what happened to call the IHIT information line at 1-877-551-4448 or by email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Jon Woodward