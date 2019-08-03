

CTV News Vancouver





The two men arrested in a shooting at a drive-thru in Surrey Friday morning have been charged with murder.

Nathan James De Jong and Calvin Junior Powery-Hooker, both born in 1998, are each facing a murder charge in the death of Suminder Ali Grewal, the Lower Mainland's Integrated Homicide Investigation Team confirmed Saturday.

Grewal was inside a Dodge Viper at the Starbucks drive-thru at Southpoint Exchange Mall when gunfire rang out at about 9:20 a.m. Friday. The drive-thru is shared with Envision Financial.

Witnesses said two masked men fired as many as seven bullets into the Viper, blowing out a passenger-side window and leaving Grewal fatally wounded.

On Friday, IHIT identified Grewal as the victim of the shooting and said he had been a "well-established member of an organized crime group."

Sources tell CTV News Grewal was a member of the Hells Angels' Hardside chapter– the same chapter as the member who was found dead under the Golden Ears Bridge in November.

After the shooting, the two suspects fled the scene in a vehicle. They were arrested near the intersection of 152 Street and 86 Avenue.

On Saturday, social media users identifying themselves as members of the Hells Angels posted memorials to Grewal, referring to him as "Allie."