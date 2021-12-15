Last Minute Holiday Gifts at Park Royal

VANCOUVER -

Park Royal is a one-stop holiday shopping destination.

There are over 200 shops, restaurants, and Cineplex VIP cinemas on site.

Park Royal is home to a lot of unique stores that won’t be found anywhere else, and they are constantly innovating with new additions to their stunning location.

Thule is opening its first store in Canada this winter season at Park Royal.

Thule is an excellent destination to get gifts for the outdoor enthusiast.

They offer roof racks, sports bags, baby joggers, and more.

Rees highlighted three of her top picks to look out for from Thule.

Thule Chariot Cross 2 Multisport Bike Trailer: This all-round trailer, jogger and stroller is perfect for the active family. It is designed to easily transform for four activities. The Thule Chariot is the perfect companion for biking, jogging, strolling, and even skiing.

Thule Roundtrip Bike Duffel: This gear bag is perfect for the dedicated cyclist. It has a 55-litre total capacity and can hold three to five days of road bike or mountain gear.

Thule Motion XT Cargo Box: When the entire family is road trip ready, there is often little room for much else. This stylish and spacious roof-mounted cargo box is optimized for easy use. It creates plenty of room for gear, skis, and boards.

There are a couple of locally owned shops at Park Royal.

Hills’ Dry Goods at Park Royal South is one of them, and it's a great destination for last-minute gifts and stocking stuffers.

They have plenty of selection featuring the latest fashion trends, beauty products, and accessories.

They even have pieces from the Blue Ruby Collection right in store.

The transition to the cold winter months can be tough on skin.

Skinfolio at Park Royal is the ideal destination to give the gift of glowing skin.

Skinfolio medi-spa specializes in top medical aesthetics, treatments, and products.

They’ve been open for two years and have amassed a large following, as they’ve consistently delivered natural and effective results.

A gift card for treatments from their elevated skin bar experience is sure to be appreciated.

Skinfolio is also the latest Skinceuticals flagship location in North America.

Their friendly experts are happy to help select the perfect gift based on individual needs.

For those still struggling to cross off the holiday wish lists, Park Royal has helpful holiday shopping guides online.

Check out the full videos from CTV Morning Live to get even more gift giving inspiration.