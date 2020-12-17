VANCOUVER -- Mounties in Surrey say they've recovered a "large stash" of stolen identification and bank cards after conducting a search in a Cloverdale home.

Police say they were called about a vehicle theft near 57 Avenue and 123 Street. When they arrived, officers discovered the owner had their credit card in the vehicle, which had been used fraudulently after the theft.

Mounties then got access to video, which helped them identify a male and a female suspect. That then led them to a home on 172A Street near 58 Avenue, where they completed a search warrant.

In that home, police found several stolen bank cards, identification, documents, firearms ammunition and evidence connected to the stolen car. That vehicle was recovered by police on Dec. 11.

"We know that every recovered document or credit card represents a person who may have been a victim of identity theft and fraud," said Sgt. Roger Green in a news release.

"We strongly urge everyone to take as many precautions as they can to protect themselves from falling victim to these types of crimes."

A man and a woman were arrested by later released, pending further investigation. No charges have be laid.

Anyone with information connected to the investigation is asked to call Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502. Tips can also be left anonymously with Crime Stoppers.