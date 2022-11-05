Langley school lockdowns were caused by Remembrance Day 'prop,' police say

Multiple schools in Langley's Walnut Grove neighbourhood were locked down Friday morning as local RCMP responded to a report of a man with a gun that turned out to be a prop.

"Initial reports advised an adult man entered the front door and was seen carrying what appeared to be a rifle," Langley RCMP said in a news release Friday.

"The school was immediately locked down and secured while numerous police resources rushed to the school."

As officers searched the school, they soon learned that the man "may have been a staff member bringing in a prop for an upcoming Remembrance Day ceremony," police said.

"After several minutes, a decommissioned rifle was located and a staff member responsible for it identified," Mounties added.

Other schools in the vicinity of Walnut Grove Secondary were also locked down "out of an abundance of caution," according to police.

"Thank you to the staff and students at Walnut Grove Secondary for their quick response," police said. "Their ability to remain calm and cooperate allowed a quick efficient response."