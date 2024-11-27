Mounties investigating after victim struck, killed at Kamloops, B.C., gas station

Mounties are investigating after a person was struck and killed early Wednesday morning in the parking lot of a gas station in Kamloops, B.C.

A statement from the local RCMP detachment says investigators remain on scene at the Canco filling station in the 200 block of Tranquille Road in the city's North Shore neighbourhood.

The victim was reportedly sitting against a wall at approximately 4:40 a.m. when they were hit by a vehicle and later pronounced dead at the scene.

"A visible police presence is in the area as officers investigate the collision, with the assistance of a provincial traffic reconstructionist," Cpl. Crystal Evelyn said in the statement.

"The driver remained on scene and is co-operating with investigators."

The B.C. Coroners Service is expected to conduct its own investigation into the death.

Anyone with information or images that may be related to the incident is asked to contact the Kamloops RCMP at 250-828-3000.